Sturgeon County looking for resident input on Morinville rec centre

Jun 7, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

submitted by Sturgeon County

Residents are invited to provide their thoughts on wise investment solutions for the Community Recreation Facility.

Sturgeon County is making a decision about investment and support for the Community Recreation Facility currently under construction in Morinville. No decision has yet been made and there are options for investment.

Sturgeon County wants to hear from all residents before making this important decision. Between June 6 and 29, residents are invited to host their own conversations, participate online or attend a drop-in workshop to provide their feedback on wise investment solutions.

To find out more go to sturgeoncounty.ca/engage.

Input received will be considered in developing investment options and recommendations that Administration will make to Council in August.

