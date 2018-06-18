Canada and the Métis Nation move forward on Canada-Métis Nation Accord

by Morinville News Staff

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Métis National Council (MNC) President Clément Chartier and the Presidents of the MNC Governing Members at the annual Crown-Métis Nation Summit Friday.

The group reviewed the first-year progress of the Canada-Métis Nation Accord and confirmed priorities for the coming year, including education, health, Métis veterans, the new fiscal relationship, child and family services, economic development, environment, clean growth, and infrastructure.

“The Canada-Métis Nation Accord is enabling the Métis Nation to make significant strides toward our social and economic development,” said Clément Chartier, President of the Métis National Council in a release Friday. “We look forward to working with the Prime Minister and his ministers on this year’s priorities.”

Participants will work together over the next year to advance these priorities and will report on progress made at the next Crown-Métis Nation Summit.

