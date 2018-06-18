Town offering Monday bus runs to St. Albert over the summer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is conducting a pilot program from July 2 to Aug. 27 providing busing to St. Albert with the Town’s Community Bus. The program will offer residents stops at several drop off/pick up locations.

“The new weekly Community Bus Link service will give all residents of Morinville a cost-effective opportunity to access services we do not currently have in Town,” said Tyler Edworthy, Sport & Recreation Coordinator in a news release Monday. “Launching this pilot program in the summer, we hope to identify and promote the use of this service to a more diverse group of the community, including young families and youth that would otherwise not have access to the city.”

The bus will run to St. Albert two times per day every Monday from July 2 to August 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The town says each round trip has a scheduled pick up and drop off time and location for a round trip in the morning or afternoon (except Village Transit Station).

Round trip cost is $8 for adults, $6 for 17 and under and seniors. Those under 14 years of age require an adult with them to ride the bus. Tickets are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (cash only).

The St. Albert locations are Walmart, Grandin Medical Centre, Village Transit Station, Fountain Park Pool, St. Albert Centre, and Servus Place.

Below is a list of drop off and pick up times and locations.

For more information, please call Community Services at 780.939.7839.