The Midstream Thrift Store received an assortment of tomatoes, flowers and other plants from High Q Greenhouses Proprietor Michiel Verheul Monday morning.

The plants provide an opportunity for everyone to be able to plant flowers and beautify their yards, flower boxes and planters even if on a limited budget.

The monies collected go towards program and services provided by the Midstream Support Society.

The Thrift Store on 101 Street is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.