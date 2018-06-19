What’s coming up this week?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Thursday, June 21 – Sunday, June 24

Bob Foster Extreme Sport Park 10621 107 St, Morinville, AB T8R 0C9

$75 Helicopter Tours of the Town of Morinville and the annual Morinville Festival Days.

Saturday & Sunday – June 23th & 24th – 10 AM – 5 PM

First come first serve! Passengers under two years old will sit on a parents lap. The helicopter can seat three passengers at a time, maximum passenger weight per seat is 300 lbs

Friday, June 22

Saturday, June 23

Saturday, July 28