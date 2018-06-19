What’s coming up this week?

Jun 19, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 1
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coming Events

Thursday, June 21 – Sunday, June 24

CLICK ON IMAGE FOR LARGER VIEW

Bob Foster Extreme Sport Park 10621 107 St, Morinville, AB T8R 0C9
$75 Helicopter Tours of the Town of Morinville and the annual Morinville Festival Days.

Saturday & Sunday – June 23th & 24th – 10 AM – 5 PM

First come first serve! Passengers under two years old will sit on a parents lap. The helicopter can seat three passengers at a time, maximum passenger weight per seat is 300 lbs

Friday, June 22

CLICK ON IMAGE FOR LARGER VIEW

Saturday, June 23

CLICK THE AD FOR DETAILS

Saturday, July 28

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7814 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*