Suspect sought in St. Albert indecent act incident

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are advising the public of an investigation of an indecent act which is alleged to have taken place on June 29, 2018 in the Giroux Crossing area. Investigators are asking for public assistance to identify the suspect.

Between 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m., on June 29, 2018, two girls under the age of 18 were walking through the parking lot at Giroux Crossing when an unknown male adult parked his car near them and started talking to them. The girls noticed that the man had no pants on and was masturbating in his vehicle.

The unknown male is described as:

· Late 20’s

· 5’9 to 5’11 in height

· Average build

· Short brown hair.

· South East Asian descent

· Spoke with heavy accent

The unknown vehicle is described as:

· White, 4 dr, Sedan

· Black sticker of unknown writing on passenger side on rear door.

· Red steering wheel and black interior

If you have information about this crime, please call St. Albert RCMP at 780 458 7700. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.