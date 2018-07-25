Gibbons Museum brings great memories of the past into the present

Reading Time: 3 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Just a short distance from Morinville is the Gibbons Museum, a collection of buildings and memories that are well worth a family day trip. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the museum closed for lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

One of the main attractions of the outdoor museum is the McLean Brothers Store, a well-preserved general store with plenty of artifacts of Alberta’s commercial past, and a recently added building that serves as an area for Tuesday card games for locals and visitors.

Summer student Erin Hedstrom said the building is the original McLean Brothers Store, built in 1920 and originally located on Main Street in Gibbons. The store was moved to the museum area in 1990, seven years after the historical attraction opened.

Inside, the shop is set up pretty much as it would have been when it ran as a general store and post office in the 1920s.

“Gibbons Museum focuses on trying to creating great memories of the past into the present,” Hedstrom said. “I think that it is something that’s really cool and important in this day and age.