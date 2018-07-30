Redwater RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Redwater RCMP

The RCMP are continuing an investigation into a serious motor vehicle collision which occurred on July 27 and left one 41-year-old man from Caslan, Alberta deceased.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., the RCMP were dispatched to a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 28 at Range Road 200. A pickup truck was westbound when it collided with a minivan that was eastbound.

The driver of the minivan was declared deceased on scene by EMT. Two passengers, a 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male were transported via STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital.

The 49-year-old male driver, and lone occupant, of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital via ground ambulance.

The RCMP Collision Analyst attended the collision scene to conduct an investigation. Traffic was diverted for several hours while the collision analyst worked, and while vehicle debris was being cleared. Shortly before 4 a.m. the highway was reopened for travel.

The cause of this collision remains under investigation and the RCMP will not be providing further information.