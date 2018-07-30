The week in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: Sturgeon County mayor, councillors and staff took on Frank’s Red Hots Saturday afternoon in Legal as part of Fete au Village.

Melodie Steele sent in these two cool shots of the sunset over the Fish and Game Pond, and a dragonfly in her backyard.

Adrian Rogers sent us this sunset along the tracks photo.

Some familiar characters are hanging around the A&W drive through, which is open 24 hours a day. – B. Dinelle Photo

A charity garage sale was held at United Church Saturday.

Morinville resident Scott Wallace, who hauled Morinville’s fire truck on Canada Day, was Fort McMurray over the weekend competing in Alberta’s Strongest Man. Results were not available by our deadline. – file photo

Mercantile Morinville had their final two days of savings over the weekend. Though the Morinville store is closed, the company continues with online sales.

You can follow their deals and unique items at https://www.facebook.com/mercantileinc/

On Tuesday afternoon artist Iris Duchscher was hanging some of her artwork on the Morinville Art Club wall display in Higher Grounds.

Alternatives and Options Vaporizers and E-Liquids and Ltd. have been busy over the past couple of weeks getting their second store open for the beginning of August in St. Albert.

Morinville Community High School student and local juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey is continuing to gain momentum with his talent and show. Imgrund-Harvey competed in the K-Days talent search and got into the youth semi-finals Friday night. Results of the competition were not available by our deadline. – file photo

Victoria Kentfield just returned from her one year stay in Oulu Finland. Kentfield was living in Finland as part of the Youth Rotary Exchange (RYE) program.

Morinville resident Jaeda Reaume participated in her 3rd and final Alberta Summer Games July 20-22 in Grande Prairie.

She had a very successful games winning 7 medals for Zone 6: 3 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze.

Alberta Health Services issued a blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom advisory issued for Heritage Lake on Friday July 27.

The Town of Morinville held its Best Garden Contest Wednesday.

