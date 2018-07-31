Sturgeon County and MCHS hosting Volleyball & Basketball Camp

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Morinville News file photo

by Morinville News Staff

A Volleyball and Basketball Camp is set to take place Aug. 20 to 24 at Morinville Community High School (MCHS). The camp, hosted by MCHS and Sturgeon County, is for all skill-levels of students 11 to 15 years old.

Organizers say the camps are designed to assist youth in honing

their skills in volleyball and basketball; while gaining valuable interpersonal experience in an exciting atmosphere.

The Volleyball Camp runs daily from 9 a.m. to noon and the Basketball Camp from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“MCHS and Sturgeon County are again working together to provide Morinville and Sturgeon County residents with quality Volleyball and Basketball camps for students ages 11- 15 years old,” said Coach Kent Lessard. “We have offered this camp in Morinville for many years, and it is a great opportunity for local students to develop their skills, have some fun and meet new people. The camp has experienced coaches who have worked with athletes at the elite and developmental levels.”

Cost is $90 per camp, and registration can be done onlne at

www.sturgeoncounty.ca/programs.