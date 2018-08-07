Morinville RCMP seek public assistance for sexual assault investigation

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alberta – On the night of Aug. 5th, 2018 Morinville RCMP received a complaint of an unknown male that inappropriately touched a young female and then tried to remove her clothing. The incident occurred at the Poundmaker’s Lodge POW WOW following the Iron man competition. The victim was walking along a trail behind the large teepees.

While walking on the trail, a tall male approximately 6’1” wearing a baggy black sweater (no writing on it) and blue jeans grabbed the victim and attempted to pull her off the trail. The male continued to grope at the female while trying to remove her clothing. The male stated the phrase “just let it happen” several times. The female was able to fight off the assailant and flee. The victim observed the suspect get into a car and drive out of the grounds. The car is described as a early 2000 sports car that was dirty with dents.

The Morinville RCMP are actively investigating this incident and are asking any possible witnesses or other victims to come forward to the Morinville RCMP. Witnesses, or anybody with information about this incident, can speak with police by attending the detachment or calling 780-939-4520. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.