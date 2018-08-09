Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About J.M. Turner Goldsmith

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability.

This is the fourth in a new short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses.

The segments will be posted here and on our MorinvilleNews.com Facebook Page.

J.M. Turner Goldsmith

1. They can make jewellery with your gold.

2. They offer a large variety of non-jewellery gift ideas

3. They use 3D computer design technology to custom design your jewellery

4. J.M. Turner Goldsmith does custom engraving in a variety of fonts, sizes and designs.

5. They use laser welding to repair jewellery, eyeglasses, and chains.

J.M. Turner Goldsmith is located at 9602 100 Street in Morinville. Their phone number is 780-939-3920.

Editor’s Note: J.M. Turner Goldsmith is celebrating their 20th Anniversary next week. We will have a story on their two-decade history Friday. They are having an anniversary sale. See below for details.