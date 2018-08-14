Chamber seeking nominees for business awards

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for their annual gala night and awards ceremony taking place Nov. 8 at the cultural centre.

Presently, the Chamber has opened nominations for the 2018 Awards which will recognize the outstanding people and businesses in the community.

Nomination deadline for this year’s awards is Sept. 30.

“Each year Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce hosts our Annual Business Awards night to celebrate Businesses in Morinville & District,” said Chamber Manager Dianne Mineault, adding that the district includes Morinville, Sturgeon County, Bon Accord and Gibbons. “We hold this competition to salute all businesses within the area and celebrate certain businesses that excel in customer service and excellent business practices throughout the year. We want to recognize businesses who best reflect the outstanding spirit and success of Morinville & District’s business communities.”

This year’s categories include:

Large Business of the Year (over 14 employees) Medium Business of the Year (5-13 employees) Small Business of the Year (1-4 full time employees) Home Based Business of the Year (3 employees or less) Community Spirit Award (Not-for-Profit businesses) Business Legacy Award (long time business 8 years and over) Youth Customer Service Award (under 25 years old) New Business of the Year Award (3 years or less) Aboriginal Business of the Year Award Farm Business of the Year Award

Both Aboriginal Business of the Year and Farm Business of the Year are new awards this year.

Although nomination forms can be found online, those nominating a business will still have to print the form out and email it to

chamber@morinvillechamber.com or bring it to their offices at suite 102 10507 – 100 Avenue.

This year’s gala carries a western theme.

Tickets to the gala are $65 per person or $450 for a table of eight.