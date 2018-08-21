Morinville RCMP seek information regarding discharge of firearms

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alberta – On August 19, 2018 around 8 p.m. Morinville RCMP responded to a firearms complaint at the Goose Hummock Golf Course. Staff and golfers reported hearing gunshots for a couple of hours and that two golfers had reported a stray bullet landing near them at the north end of the golf course.

A ground search was conducted of the area but no bullet fragments were located. Witnesses reported that the gunshots were coming from north of Goose Hummock in the area of TWP RD 564/564 and HWY 28. No one was injured and RCMP do not believe this was an intentional act.

Extensive police patrols and neighbourhood canvassing north of the golf course did not locate any suspects.

The public is reminded when discharging a firearm to do so in safe direction ensuring that they are 200 yards of any occupied building (section 52(1) Wildlife Act, Alberta).

If you have information about this incident, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).