Farmers’ Market has Back-to-School Day this Friday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Farmers’ Market is having a special Back-to-School Day on Friday, Aug. 24.

New Market Manager Tammy Foreman said the event starts at 3 p.m. when the market opens at the arena parking lot.

“This week we are having a big Back 2 School party for the kids,” Foreman explained. “Vendors will have specials for kids and a craft for them to do it will cost them $1.”

Foreman said children are invited to put their name and their mom or dad’s name in for a draw for a Back 2 School basket.

“For the kids, we want them to ask to come to the market,” she said. “I am currently working on a special program just for kids. They will get to register and come for 1 hour and learn about food, knitting, making soaps. After all, these guys will be future shoppers. Good for them to learn to support markets like ours.”

This Friday is one of the last few Friday’s for the outdoor market, which has its final day Sept. 28.

What will happen in the fall with an indoor market remains to be seen.

“We are working out the details to see if we have enough interest in the winter market,” Foreman said. “If we do, the market will run till December 21 and then we will start the market again in March of 2019.”

But whether it is the current outdoor market or a possible indoor market later in the fall, Foreman and her assistant are planning some changes.

“Jarod Loseth and I are hoping to make the market fun, friendly, and a learning experience for kids,” Foreman said. “We are trying new ideas this year such as more draws, different vendors, trying to involve the community.”

The Farmers’ Market runs on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can keep up with what they have coming up on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MorinvilleFarmersMarket/

I encourage everyone to come to the market every Friday from 3 to 7 at the CURLING ring parking lot.