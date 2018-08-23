Legal’s Arinn Young and Team Canada out of medals run at World Championships

Aug 23, 2018 admin Legal, Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports, National News 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Wheelchair Basketball Canada

The Canadian Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team was eliminated from medal contention after a 63-56 setback to China in the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Championships on Thursday in Hamburg.

China was the better team on this day and executed well on both sides of the ball, while Canada struggled to get its offence and defence clicking in unison.

Cindy Ouellet (Quebec, Que.) was on fire early in the first half, but secondary scoring woes hindered Canada’s offensive output. China held a three-point lead at halftime, but defensive lapses and turnovers by the Canadians in the second half allowed China to stretch the lead. The Canuck offence heated up late in the fourth quarter, but with the clock working against them the Canadians ran out of time to close the gap.

“It’s a young team. We only have one starter who played in Rio on this team. It’s all players who need playing time and minutes against good teams to be better at this level,” said Team Canada head coach Marc Antoine Ducharme. “This experience helps us to grow up as a team. We still have two big years to improve and be ready for Tokyo.”

Ouellet was an absolute force for Canada with 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Arinn Young (Legal, Alta.) had 15 points and Kady Dandeneau (Pender Island, B.C.) added 11 points.

The Canadian women return to action in the consolation round on Friday, while the Canadian men will play their final match in a placement game on Saturday.

Canadians can watch the games live on the Wheelchair Basketball Canada and Canadian Paralympic Team Facebook pages and through CBC Sports at cbcsports.ca.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8020 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville Sports

Legal athlete is a wheelchair basketball World Champion

Jul 13, 2014 admin Morinville Sports, Schools and youth 0

Reading Time: 4 minutesAn 18-year-old Legal athlete is a world champion after helping take gold in the 2014 Women’s World Wheelchair Basketball Championship June 28 in Toronto. Arinn Young, who graduated from Morinville Community High School last month, was named to the national team earlier this year… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*