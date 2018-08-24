Legal’s Arinn Young and Team Canada to play US for fifth place

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Wheelchair Basketball Canada

The Canadian Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team will face rival the United States for fifth place at the 2018 World Championships in Hamburg after cruising past France 77-38 in the consolation playoffs on Friday. The battle for fifth place gets underway at 6:15 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The Canadian men also return to action on Saturday to face Italy for 11th place at 3:30 a.m. ET.

The Canadian women rebounded from a disappointing loss in the quarter-finals with a dominant performance against the French. Canada was relentless on the attack both inside and outside of the key, doubling up France on the scoreboard 42-21 at the half. Canada shut down France with a complete team game, as all 12 Canadians were involved in the win.

“We had a really hard loss the other day and a lot of the girls have been dwelling on it, so this was a really good way to show the world Canada can fight through adversity and come out with some wins. Now we can put our focus on coming out top five in the world,” said Arinn Young (Legal, Alta.).

Young put up a game-high 26 points on blistering hot 78 per cent shooting, including going nine-for-11 from two-point range and two-for-three from beyond the three-point line. Cindy Ouellet (Quebec, Que.) and Kady Dandeneau (Pender Island, B.C.) each added 10 points.

Canadians can watch the games live on the Wheelchair Basketball Canada and Canadian Paralympic Team Facebook pages and through CBC Sports at cbcsports.ca.