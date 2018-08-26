1 Service Battalion holds 50th Birthday Celebrations

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: Artist Jacques Martel doing finishing touches to the painting before the soft unveil held Saturday night.

by Lucie Roy

1 Service Battalion celebrated 50 years of service with three days of events and activities, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

Friday was a Battalion Sports Day and BBQ.

Saturday was a full day with a Golf Tournament, Battalion unit history slide show presentation, supper,vehicle displays,helicopter with two members of 3 VP Recce Platoon jumping in to the event with the battalion flag, an armoured vehicle crush of a Ford Tempo and the soft unveil of the 50th Birthday painting by Jacques Martel.

Jacques Martel is the same artist who did the 40th-anniversary print. The 50th Anniversary print covers nine scenes from the history of the unit.

Opening remarks were provided by 1 Service Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Heather Morrison and Regimental Sergeant Major Chief Warrant Officer Scott Wilson.

Guest speakers included senior serving logistician, Chief of Military Personnel, currently, and former Commanding Officer of 1 Svc Bn- Lt-General Chuck Lamarre.

Also speaking was Lt.-Colonel Baxter, a former Commanding Officer of 1 Svc Bn from July 1981-to July 1983.

The evening included a supper, DJ, and performances by Powerhouse, a mix of Rock and Classic Rock and headliner Dirty Deeds DDC- The AC/DC experience.

On Sunday Freedom of the City of Edmonton is scheduled for the morning followed by a post-parade reception to be held in the City Room within City Hall.

The Edmonton High-Level bridge is to be illuminated with the Battalion Colors on the evening of August 26.

Current and retired members, families and friends were in attendance from across the country to enjoy the events.

Guy Bosse showed up wearing his jacket from 1981 and was proud on how it still fit him.

1 Service Battalion memorabilia includes a 50th Birthday Commemorative Coin, 50th Anniversary Beer, and prints from the painting and from the Kit Shop numerous items of clothing, coffee cups, stickers, patches, decal, pins and more.

John Page, President of the Canadian Forces Logistics Association was also in attendance with stickers and books celebrating the 50th of Logistics. The souvenir book, titled Service Second to None, The First Fifty years is currently available at Canex and the Battalion Kit Shop.

The picture on the left of Lt.-Colonel Baxter Commanding Officer of 1 Svc Bn from July 1981- July 1983. On the Commanding Officer Wall at Battalion

Guy Bosse proud of his 1981 jacket

John Page, President of the Canadian Forces Logistics Association with the new stickers.

Books and a challenge coin are also available.

3 VP Recce Platoon- PPCLI WO Martin jumping with the Battalion Flag.

3 VP Recce Platoon jumpers with fans Anna Svengrud, Gwen Pole, Abby Pole and Owen Svengrud.