5 Things you May Not Know About Morinville Tiny Tots

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability. This is the sixth in a new short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses that we are posting here and on our Facebook page.

Morinville Tiny Tots

1 Morinville Tiny Tots is Morinville’s longest-running preschool program. It started in 1974 and they are celebrating 45 years this year.

2 Tiny Tots is run largely by two teachers, volunteers, and their board.

3 Their focus is on learning through play.

4 Tiny Tots’ 4-year-old program uses the Jolly Phonics program with all 42 sounds giving children the building blocks for early literacy.

5 Mrs. B – one of the teachers graduated from the program in 1978.

Tiny Tots is located at 9817 104 Street in Morinville.

Their phone number is 780-939-5353.

Their website is morinvilletinytots.com