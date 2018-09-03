The week in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: Equipment made its way up and down 100 Avenue all last week as Alberta Transportation continued its chip seal project on the busy provincial roadway.

Here is a look back at some of the sights around town last week.

The game called Card Bingo was played Friday morning at the Rendez-Vous Centre.

The cost is .25 cents per game. Linda Mondor was the Bingo Caller and also provided the instructions on how to play.

On Friday afternoon the draw was made at Community Services for the Morinville Rocks Summertime Fun Contest. The winner was Don Lalonde who won a Movie Night prize valued at more than $100. Lalonde was presented the prize basket by Mary Benson, Town of Morinville Community Services.

The contest was open to all ages and had 68 entrants.

Using the Town of Morinville map attached to the entry form and following the instructions on the map entrants headed out on the trail and visited the many sites and parks to reveal the letters and unscramble the phrase.

There were 15 rocks with letters which revealed the phrase “Growing Together”.

Don Boutilier grabbed this photo of what we think is a common greenshank, a not too common bird around here.

On Tuesday a Community Picnic & Fall Expo was held in the field behind the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

The rain did not stop the many veterans and Defence Community families from taking part in the fun-filled afternoon.

Rotation of artwork on display took place at the Musee Morinville Museum Wednesday.

Morinville Art Club President Rozanna McConnell assisted fellow artist Valerie Loehde with the placement of Loehde’s art on the display wall.

The artwork changes approx every two months giving all members artwork an opportunity to be featured.

Councillor Lawrence Giffen tries his hand at pickleball Tuesday during the town’s launch of the outdoor pickleball courts inside the outdoor arena. The indoor adult program runs Wednesdays from 6 pm to 7:30 pm and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.from October 10 to April 20 at the Morinville Public Elementary School. For more information or to register, contact Community Services at 780.939.7839.

Morinville News is continuing its video series Five Things You May Not Know About Our Local Businesses. Last week we visited the Morinville Tiny Tots and Smith Music. The Tiny Tots segment is online already. The Smith Music segment and one on Morinville News itself will run later this week.