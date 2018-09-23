Week in photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Our number one photo last week was taken by Don Boutilier, who grabbed this shot of a sign many of you have been waiting to see in Morinville. McDonald’s is scheduled to be open sometime in November.

Another shot by Don Boutilier. This one of a flock of cranes.

With over 30 trees and shrubs to plant at the Champlain Heights Park Community Gardens, the Morinville Centennial Community Garden (MCCGS) volunteers and family members were out on Tuesday and Wednesday night busy planting.

The Ray McDonald Sports Center was closed last week due to ammonia levels. Everything was repaired and the rink reopened on Friday. The curling club is to reopen sometime this week.

More than 180 Morinville Community High School (MCHS) students took part in the Agriculture (Ag) for Life 101 event held on Monday at Morinville Community Cultural Centre and the school music room.

The bad weather did not halt Saturday’s Reuse it or “loose” it event. Despite the weather, it was a busy day.