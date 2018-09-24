Town starting its Coats for Community program

Sep 24, 2018
by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville’s Family and Community Support Services will begin collecting gently-used jackets, mitts, hats, and snow pants in all sizes in October.

The Coats for Community program will accept donations from Oct. 1 to 15 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Those in need of winter clothing will be able to visit the Coat Depot on Oct 18 and 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Depot will be set up in the cultural centre’s Meeting Room 5.

For more information on the Coats for Community Program, contact community services at 780-939-7839.

