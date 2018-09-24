Town running photo contest for Winter Guide

Sep 24, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, People 1
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Morinvillian photographers have just over a month to submit their photos for the Town of Morinville’s latest photo contest.

The Town is currently designing the Winter Community Guide and they are looking for winter photographs that showcase Morinville. Children tobogganing, dogs playing in the snow, snowploughs and other local winter scenes are all acceptable submissions.

The photos will be used throughout the upcoming winter guide, and the winning photo will appear on the publication’s cover.

Submissions are open until Nov. 2. Photographers can submit their photos to communications@morinville.ca.

