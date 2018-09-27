October is Library Month in Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Virtual reality, costume making, 3D printing, Photoshop training, a poetry workshop, recognizing volunteers and sponsors, and the Big Read are all part of Library Month at the Morinville Community Library this October.

Library Month is an opportunity for libraries across the province and across the country to showcase what they offer.

“I think Library Month gives the opportunity to shine a light on what we do here and that libraries are so much more than books, as I think the town is starting to realize,” said Program Coordinator Stacey Buga.

Buga said the month will start with the libraries littlest patrons. The Big Read takes place Oct. 2 and is a graduation ceremony for participants in the library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Other literary events for the month include a poetry workshop by Morinville Poet Christopher Raine, whose book Vacant Morality was launched at the library earlier this year.

Raine’s poetry workshop takes place Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. and is preceded by a poetry showcase at 1 p.m. The latter will see poets from local schools and the broader community reading poems with the theme of appreciation. The former will see Raine working with poets to help them hone their skills.

Author Gail de Vos will host a Manga and Japanese Folklore workshop on Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. where she will teach participants how to tell a story in true Manga style.

Other events include the opportunity to use a 3D printer, try out virtual reality, and make a Halloween costume or edit a Halloween photo. (See Poster Below For Details).

Buga said all of the library’s regular programs will continue to take place throughout the month.

“There’s something for pretty much everybody,” Buga said. “If you’ve been here before, definitely come and take part in what you know and love. If you’ve never been here before, this is a great opportunity to check it out. There’s going to be lots of new people and lots of fun things happening.”

For more information, on specific programs, inquire at the front desk.