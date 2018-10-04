Around the clock mental health and addiction clinic being built in Edmonton

Above: On behalf of Health Minister Sarah Hoffman, Edmonton-Centre MLA David Shepherd joins Alberta Health Services, the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation and mental health advocate Blake Loates to announce the new 24-hour mental health clinic at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

by Morinville News Staff

A new mental health clinic is being built at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton to help individuals and families get the support they need around the clock.

The province says the Access 24/7 addiction and mental health clinic, which will be staffed by more than 100 addictions and mental health employees, will provide patients and families with round-the-clock assessment, crisis counselling and stabilization, referrals and telephone support.

“When reaching out for help with a mental health or substance-use issue, an individual or family is often already feeling vulnerable,” said Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health. “It’s important to remove any barriers they may be facing, including difficulties navigating the system. This new 24-hour clinic will help people receive counselling, treatment and crisis support more quickly.”

The Government of Alberta is providing $1 million from the Infrastructure Maintenance Program to renovate the space, and another $350,000 is being raised by the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation and Mental Health Foundation.

The new clinic is expected to open this winter.

