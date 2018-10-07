Morinville Kings open season with a heavy win

The Morinville Senior AA Kings were on the road over the Thanksgiving weekend and came home with a 12-3 win over the Bonnyville Pontiacs.

The Kings lead the game from the start, steadily building four goals throughout the first period, including a powerplay goal with 41 seconds left.

Although the Pontiacs came back with two during the second, Blake Grainger picked up his second goal of the game to give the Kings a 5-2 lead heading into the third.

Once again, the Pontiacs answered their deficit with a goal, but then the Kings simply ran away with the game, pocketing seven consecutive goals to take the contest 12-3.

Next weekend the Kings will take on the Westlock Warriors at home on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. before hitting the road Sunday to face the Sylvan Lake Pirates.

