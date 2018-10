Reading Time: 1 minute

By Lucie Roy



The Great Pumpkin Adventure was held Wednesday night at the MCCC.

The foyer was filled with tables, accessories, pumpkins, carving patterns and pumpkin carvers of all ages.

Some of the pumpkin carvers,without their assistants, lined up after the event to show their pumpkin creations.

The Great Pumpkin is the opportunity for families to get together to decorate their Halloween pumpkins.

The event included games for the youngsters and cookie decorating.