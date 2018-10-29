Silver finish for both Morinville junior volleyball teams

Oct 29, 2018
by Lucie Roy
with additional submitted photos

A Junior Invitational Volleyball Tournament took place Friday and Saturday at MCHS and Primeau.

Participants include the Warriors from Elmer S. Gish Jr. High School of St. Albert, the Panthers from Pembina North Community School from Dapp, the Morinville Public Jr. High School Dragons, the Marauders of Vincent J. Maloney Catholic Junior High School of St. Albert, the Leopards from Ecole Secondaire Sainte Marguerite d’ Youville of St. Albert and the MCHS Junior Wolves.

MCHS Junior Boys Volleyball took the silver medal at the Morinville Junior Volleyball Tournament Saturday afternoon, losing a very close game after three sets to Pembina North.

– Photo by Melodie Steele

The MCHS Grade 9 girls took silver at their home tournament, losing in the finals to VJM from St. Albert.

– Cary Wiwchar photo

