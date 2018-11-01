Morinville celebrates Halloween for young and old

Reading Time: 3 minutes

MCHS Grade 12 Halloween picture

by Lucie Roy

Aspen and Aspen Villa, Georges H. Primeau School, Morinville Community High School (MCHS), Morinville Public School, Heritage Place Lodge, and Notre Dame School were some of the places we visited today.

Primeau was hosting Notre Dame students at their Halloween Carnival with many activities throughout the school.

Aspen held a Halloween Spooktacular with crafts, games of Challenge and a Costume Trick or Treat Parade. This is part of an inter-generational program with children from 3 to 5 years and the seniors presented candy to the youngsters.

MCHS Grade 12 students had their Halloween picture taken on the steps of the school.

Heritage Place Lodge staff and some seniors were dressed up for Halloween.

Morinville Public School submitted a few photos they had taken in the morning of staff and students.



Aspen with Rolande Pelletier giving candy to William East.



At Aspen Rosalie Johnson presented candy to a small princess.



Aspen Villa



At Aspen Melodie Bouchard was ready for Halloween.



Primeau with Principal Allan Menduk.



Primeau with Lily N.



MCHS Principal Don Hinks



MPS

Heritage Place Lodge with Liette Beaulieu, Activity Coordinator and Sonia Kovacs Adm Assistant and puppy Kona.

Heritage Place Lodge residents Vi Lacroix and Bob Jackson.

Notre Dame School