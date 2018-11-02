Morinville RCMP Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision on HWY 28

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Nov. 1, 2018 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 between Township Road 570 and Township Road 572 approximately 8 kilometres north of Gibbons.

A northbound and southbound SUV collided head-on causing significant damage to both vehicles. Tragically, the driver, and lone occupant of one of the SUVs, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, and lone occupant, of the second SUV was transported to hospital with injuries.

Next of kin has been notified and the identity of the deceased will not be released.

Morinville RCMP along with a RCMP Collision Analyst remained on scene to investigate the collision and traffic was re-routed until 10:15 PM. Alcohol and road conditions do not appear to be factors in this collision.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two drivers.