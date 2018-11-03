Jets take second win of the week

by Morinville News Staff

After defeating the until then undefeated Red Wings in overtime Wednesday night, the Morinville Jets pulled off a 7-5 victory over the Beverly Warriors on home ice Friday night.

Friday’s game ups the Jets’ record to 4-7-1.

The contest started out evenly matched with the Jets and Warriors tied at three apiece after one and the Warriors slightly out-chancing the Jets 15-12. The middle frame saw the Jets leading 5-4 after 20, and capping it with a 2:1 ratio to cap the game 7-5.

Three of the Jets’ seven were scored by Brett Dubuc, including the seventh into an empty Warriors’ net.

The Jets hit the road Sunday afternoon to take on the Strathcona Bruins. Game time is 3:30 p.m.

