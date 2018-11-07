Guest Column: Family Violence, It Is Your Business

Reading Time: 1 minute

You may think if someone you know is living with family violence it isn’t any of your business. That isn’t true. Family Violence affects everyone and anyone can help. Trusted friends, family members, neighbours, co-workers or coaches can offer support. Your support can mean the difference between life or death.

Know the signs.

Learn about family violence and share information with others. Sturgeon Victim’s Services and The Jessica Martel Foundation can provide education about family violence, including Make it Our Business in your workplace.

Listen to empower.

It takes courage for a victim to reach out. Believe their story, support their decisions and help them feel safe again. You may feel you don’t know what to say; saying you care is a good way to start.

Make the call.

While there may be times when you can call or ring the bell to safely intervene, if a situation arises that is beyond intervention call 911. Local R.C.M.P. and police have the training to handle these situations while keeping you and your family safe.

At any time you suspect family violence puts a child in harm’s way, you have a legal obligation to report. Call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1‑800‑387‑KIDS (5437).

For more information:

www.sturgeonvictimservices.org, 780-939-4590

www.jessicamartelmemorialfoundation.com, 780-939-5289