It’s Your Business: Technical Automotives celebrates 20 years in Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Deborah Robillard, Albert Paquette, and Tara Humen gather in the garage for a photo. The Morinville business celebrates 20 years in Morinville this month. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Many automotive shops have come and gone over the past two decades, but Technical Automotives Inc. in Morinville’s industrial park is celebrating 20 years in business this month.

“We’re very fortunate that we’re still here,” said owner Deborah Robillard, noting that the customer service offered by her and her late husband Marty built the business and their reputation over the years.

“It’s a family run business, always has been. Marty started it 20 years ago,” owner Deborah Robillard said. “He always believed in giving back to the community in whatever way, shape or form he could. We sponsor events, donate – whatever we can do for the community. We try to do what we can do.”

Robillard said offering the same level of trusted service they have for 20 years has helped their business over that time. Customer shuttle service has been one hallmark of their service level. “Providing that little special touch really makes the customers feel at ease,” she said, adding that since her husband’s passing a year ago, they have done things exactly the way he always did – providing honest, fair, and open service to their customers.

The shop does a wide variety of general automotive repairs for cars and trucks, but also specialize in small engine repair, something that is lesser known.

“Summertime we are definitely really busy with it,” Robillard said of the small engine work. “We have a lot of lawn mowers, weed whackers and rototillers walking through the door.”

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, Technical Automotives are doing a draw for a gift basket. Repair customers get one ballot for $1 to $100, two for $101 to $200 and three ballots for $201 to $300 and repeating that process upward.

Additionally, they are offering a 50/50 guess the nuts in a jar contest to support the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper program.

Tickets are $2 each, and the closest to the number of nuts in a jar gets half the money, with the other half going to the charity.

They are also collecting food donations for the Food Bank for the entire month.

Technical Automotives is located in the industrial park at 9802 90 Avenue. They can be reached by phone at 780-939-3976 or online at http://technicalautomotivesinc.ca.

The late Marty Robillard and Deborah Robillard are seen in this Morinville News file photo from our coverage of the couple’s Christmas in June toy ride for the Midstream Support Society’s Santa Store. Below – Santa rides during the annual bike ride.