Morinville RCMP advise Highway 44 impassable

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alberta – Morinville RCMP are on scene at a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Highway 44 near Township Road 540 south of Villeneuve. Highway 44 is impassable both north and southbound at the location. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or avoid unnecessary travel due to poor winter driving conditions.

An update will be provided once new information becomes available.