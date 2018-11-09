Morinville RCMP advise Highway 44 impassable

submitted by Morinville RCMP
Sturgeon County, Alberta – Morinville RCMP are on scene at a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Highway 44 near Township Road 540 south of Villeneuve. Highway 44 is impassable both north and southbound at the location. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or avoid unnecessary travel due to poor winter driving conditions.
An update will be provided once new information becomes available.
Lisa Elliott
Highway 2 isn’t any better.
Highway 44 is LITERALLY closed in both directions. We’re learning of another collision on 642 west of Morinville.
Carol Agterbos-Squire
Jim Squire
Sarah Hopkins Thanks for the heads-up, Sarah
Sarah Hopkins ugh
Sarah Hopkins back roads I guess
Jim Squire back roads i guess
If it’s south of Villeneuve, it wouldn’t be in your way home hon.
It’s the “other” south, lol!
Jim Squire 642 has an accident
Hahahahaha!!
Oh crap
Jim Squire back roads 🤨
Highway 2 wet from St. Albert to Morinville, don’t know what it is like further north.
Marc Gauvreau
Britanee Patricia
Chad
Frederick