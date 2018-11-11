Morinville Remembers [Video]

Reading Time: 1 minute

photos and videos by Stephen Dafoe

with submitted content by Don Boutilier

On the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War, Morinvillians and Sturgeon County residents came out for the local Remembrance Day service at the Morinville Legion.

Below is a video of the Remembrance Day parade and also a pictorial of our photographs from today’s service.

The video below was submitted to us by Don Boutilier. It is of St. Jean Baptiste Church’s bells ringing as part of the Bells for Peace initiative.