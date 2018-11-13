Santa Store Auction this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

Auctioneer Brad Ward and Lisa Piche take part in the 20th-anniversary auction last year in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville and area residents will have the opportunity to help families in need provide gifts for their children this weekend at the Midstream Support Society’s Annual Santa Store Auction.

The event takes place at Coach’s Corner on Nov. 17 with viewing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., registration starting at 6 p.m, and the auction starting at 7 p.m. sharp. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to get a seat for the popular local fundraiser. All bidders need to register to bid.

Brad Ward of Ward’s Auctions is the auctioneer for this 21st annual event.

Those interested in making a donation of an item for the auction can do so by dropping it off at Coach’s Corner or calling Joyce Preeper at 780-939-4307 or Tina Gougeon at 780-497-0957.

Proceeds of the event will assist the Midstream in buying gifts for their Santa Store.