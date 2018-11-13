Santa Store Auction this weekend

Nov 13, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, People 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Auctioneer Brad Ward and Lisa Piche take part in the 20th-anniversary auction last year in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville and area residents will have the opportunity to help families in need provide gifts for their children this weekend at the Midstream Support Society’s Annual Santa Store Auction.

The event takes place at Coach’s Corner on Nov. 17 with viewing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., registration starting at 6 p.m, and the auction starting at 7 p.m. sharp. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to get a seat for the popular local fundraiser. All bidders need to register to bid.

Brad Ward of Ward’s Auctions is the auctioneer for this 21st annual event.

Those interested in making a donation of an item for the auction can do so by dropping it off at Coach’s Corner or calling Joyce Preeper at 780-939-4307 or Tina Gougeon at 780-497-0957.

Proceeds of the event will assist the Midstream in buying gifts for their Santa Store.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8305 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*