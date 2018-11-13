Saturday is Sports Day in Morinville and legendary goalie Glenn Hall will be here

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville residents are encouraged to don their favourite jersey on Friday and come out to experience some of the community’s teams and other activities on the ice on Saturday.

Activities get underway at noon at the Ray McDonald Sports Center with the Edmonton Adaptive Sports Association and Edmonton Sled Hockey Club taking part in a sledge hockey game.

Following the exhibition game, residents will have the opportunity to try sledge hockey from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, Morinville Jets alumni will gather to take on one another with the annual Jets Alumni Game & Silent Auction. That event takes place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jets President Brent Melville said attendees can expect something special.

“On Saturday, November 17 the legendary Hall of Fame goalie Glenn Hall will be in Morinville before the Jets game at 6 p.m. to sign autographs,” Melville said. “He will also do the ceremonial puck drop before our game.”

The Jets will also be handing out the Nick McRae scholarship award at 6 p.m. before the Jets take on the St. Albert Merchants.

The Jets game is followed by the Morinville Kings, who will take on the Devon Barons at 8:30 p.m. The Kings currently sit in the second slot in the NCHL, one point and one game behind Red Reed.