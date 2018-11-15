Man charged with sexual assault; police seek additional complainants

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by RCMP on behalf of EPS

The Edmonton Police Service has charged Vincent Noseworthy, 39, in connection to a sexual assault and believes there may be additional complainants.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, an adult female reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by a male, identified as Vincent Noseworthy, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

The female reportedly met Noseworthy, who she became acquainted with through Tinder, for a date. The two then drove to a rural location outside of Edmonton in the female’s vehicle where Noseworthy allegedly confined her and violently sexually and physically assaulted her.

Noseworthy was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, choking with the intent to overcome resistance, assault and unlawful confinement. He has since been released on conditions.

Noseworthy is active on online dating websites and may use the name “Vinnie Worth.” As a result, investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are concerned that he may commit another offence against someone while in the community.

In the interest of public safety, police are releasing a photo of Noseworthy and are encouraging any additional complainants to come forward.