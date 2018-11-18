Giving Tree returns to Morinville to help local seniors

Nov 18, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, People 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville’s Family and Community Support Services Department are once again hoping Morinville and area residents will make a difference for a senior or an adult within the community.

The Giving Tree will be located in the Morinville Community Cultural Centre starting Monday, November 19th.

On it are a number of envelopes. Simply select an envelope, which will provide all the information you need to purchase a gift for that individual.

The gifts can be dropped off at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre by 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 to be distributed to the recipient.

Giving Tree gifts should be no more than $30.

For more information on the program, contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.

