Giving Tree returns to Morinville to help local seniors

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville’s Family and Community Support Services Department are once again hoping Morinville and area residents will make a difference for a senior or an adult within the community.

The Giving Tree will be located in the Morinville Community Cultural Centre starting Monday, November 19th.

On it are a number of envelopes. Simply select an envelope, which will provide all the information you need to purchase a gift for that individual.

The gifts can be dropped off at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre by 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 to be distributed to the recipient.

Giving Tree gifts should be no more than $30.

For more information on the program, contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.