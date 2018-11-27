Jen-Col Construction to build Morinville’s St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools (GSACS) announced Monday that Alberta Infrastructure and Acheson-based Jen-Col Construction, who was the successful bidder and General Contractor on the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy project, held a kick-off meeting to review the plans and timelines for the build.

The new elementary school is to be built in Morinville’s Westwind’s Development (north of No Frills) and is scheduled to open in 2020.

GSACS say the school will meet Leed Silver Certification and include the use of solar panels to provide energy efficiency among other construction, system and site requirements.

The building design also boasts green spaces in front of the building designed to be social areas, including a green amphitheater. Bicycle parking will be maximized as a way to encourage more active modes of transportation.

“The awarding of our construction partner represents a key milestone in this project, and we look forward to a sod turning ceremony in the New Year,” said Board Chair Joe Becigneul. “The addition of another elementary school in the community is needed to accommodate the growth of young families in the town.”

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy is the fourth school for the District and GSACS believe the K-5 school will alleviate the pressure on École Notre Dame Elementary School.

The building will feature modern learning spaces that GSACS say support 21st Century Learning and honour its namesake, St. Kateri.

Alberta Infrastructure will fund this project as well as the middle school currently being built on Grandin in Morinville for the Sturgeon School Division.

    • From the article
      Children in Grades K-5
      Westwinds area – north of No Frills
      Alberta Infrastructure – (province)
      Acheson-based construction company that won the provinces competitive bid process.

    • Those details are in the article.

      There are two schools being built in Morinville.

      The junior high is nearly completed for the Sturgeon School Division and opens next year.

      THIS one is an elementary school for the Catholic Division and will open in 2020.

    • Happy to help.

      GSACS (used to be GSACRD) operate

      Notre Dame elementary
      This new one in the article
      GH Primeau junior high
      Morinville Community High School

      Sturgeon School Division operates

      Morinville Public School
      and soon Four Winds middle school

      There is also a Christian School in town.

    • MorinvilleNews.com well somehow this is all the article says n my end and it says nothing about junior high. All I read is just elementary. I wish I could send you my screenshot but you pretty much explained it perfectly. Thank you have a wonderful day 🙂

    • MorinvilleNews.com
