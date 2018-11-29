Waste rate bylaw includes some recycling changes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff with files from Colin Smith

All glass jars, non-refundable bottles, and other glass containers are now to be placed in the waste cart. Glass is among a number of former recyclables that are no longer recyclable with the passing of third reading of the Town of Morinville’s Waste Management Rate Bylaw.

St. Albert took a similar approach earlier this year due to their being no market for glass recyclables.

Film plastics, including plastic store bags, can be disposed of at Sobeys stores but continue to be non-permitted recyclables for weekly collection.

Non-recyclable plastics are to be disposed of in the waste cart. The only accepted plastics are molded, rigid plastic containers and tubs with lids grade 1 & 2 only. These must be rinsed.

Styrofoam continues to be a non-recyclable and is to be disposed of in the waste cart.

Also added to the bylaw as non-permitted organic material is cannabis by-products (stems).

The province needs to step up on recycling

A month prior to third reading, Morinville councillors embraced efforts to have producers take more responsibility for the recycling of their products.

At its October 23 meeting Town Council considered a letter from the Edmonton Region Waste Advisory Committee seeking its support for the establishment of an extended producer responsibility and policy and program approach in Alberta.

The concept of extended producer responsibility is that the producer of a product is responsible for that product through the post-consumer stage of its life cycle.

The aim is to shift the responsibilities and costs of recycling from municipalities to producers, which provides producers with an increased incentive to reduce product and packaging waste and create products that are readily reusable or recyclable.

According to the Waste Advisory Committee, in 2009 all Canada’s provinces committed to developing extended producer responsibility programs and everyone except Alberta has since done so.

Council voted unanimously to include the key messages on extended producer responsibility outlined by the committee in its advocacy plans for the year. A subsequent motion proposed to write to the Minister of Environment about the issue also passed unanimously.