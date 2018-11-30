CFIB says Alberta business confidence subdued in November.

Nov 30, 2018 admin Business, Province 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the current state of business health in Alberta is “dismal” compared to all other provinces

The business lobby group issued their monthly Business Barometer index for Alberta Thursday, showing business confidence in increased less than one point (0.7) this month to 53.8.

It is a number that puts the province 7.4 points below the national Business Barometer average of 61.2.

Only twenty-five per cent of business owners surveyed say their firms are in good health, Fifty-two per cent describe their current economic experience as satisfactory, and 23 per cent describe it as bad.

“Business confidence remains subdued and the general state of business continues to underperform compared to other regions of the country,” said Amber Ruddy, Director Provincial Affairs, Alberta in a release Thursday. “In all other provinces, there is optimism with the current state of business affairs but unfortunately that is not the case in Alberta.”

The survey also indicates 21 per cent of business owners are looking to cut back on full-time positions, while 10 per cent of small business owners are looking to add personnel.

Low domestic demand was the top limitation on sales and production growth for 52 per cent of those surveyed with taxes, regulatory costs, fuel and energy costs and wage pressures being the primary concerns.

“Governments should play a role in creating the conditions for local businesses to thrive. As municipal officials set their budgets, business owners urge them to keep the economic realities of running a small business in mind,” Ruddy said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8358 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

Alberta lagging behind in CFIB Red Tape Report Card

Jan 23, 2018 admin Business, National News, Province 0

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business released their 2018 Red Tape Report Card Tuesday, on day two of Red Tape Awareness Week. The report is an annual rating of the federal, provincial and territorial governments on leadership and accountability in cutting red tape for small business. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business

Alberta’s unfilled job rate sits at 2.4%

Jun 5, 2018 admin Business, National News, Province 1

Canada’s job vacancy rate sat at a record high of 3 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, according to a Help Wanted Report released Tuesday by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Alberta sits just below the national average on unfilled work opportunities at 2.4 per cent. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*