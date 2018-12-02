MCHS Sr. Girls take silver in weekend tournament

Dec 2, 2018
Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted photos

by Stephen Dafoe

The MCHS SR Girls took silver in the Salisbury Composite tournament Saturday after falling 75-42 to the host team.

The Girls started the invitational tournament in Sherwood Park on Thursday with a 67-24 win over St. Josephs.

That victory was followed by a much closer victory Friday when MCHS narrowly defeated Bev Facey Community High School 59-57 to move onto Saturday’s gold-medal game.

Saturday afternoon’s gold game placed MCHS up against Salisbury Composite, a 4A team.

Though defeated by a wide margin of 75-42, the team can take pride in playing well against a higher-level team.

The Sr. Boys did not place in the medals this time.

The Sr. Girls play their first home game of the season at MCHS Wednesday afternoon.

1 Comment

