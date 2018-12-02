MCHS Sr. Girls take silver in weekend tournament

submitted photos
by Stephen Dafoe
The MCHS SR Girls took silver in the Salisbury Composite tournament Saturday after falling 75-42 to the host team.
The Girls started the invitational tournament in Sherwood Park on Thursday with a 67-24 win over St. Josephs.
That victory was followed by a much closer victory Friday when MCHS narrowly defeated Bev Facey Community High School 59-57 to move onto Saturday’s gold-medal game.
Saturday afternoon’s gold game placed MCHS up against Salisbury Composite, a 4A team.
Though defeated by a wide margin of 75-42, the team can take pride in playing well against a higher-level team.
The Sr. Boys did not place in the medals this time.
The Sr. Girls play their first home game of the season at MCHS Wednesday afternoon.
Jody Peterson Hessell