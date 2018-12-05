Library poetry group and workshop starts this weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morinville poet Christopher Raine, the author of Vacant Morality, will be conducting the Rhyme & Reason Poetry Group at the library starting this Sunday. – submitted photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Vacant Morality author and Morinville resident Christopher Raine is the host and organizer of Rhyme & Reason, a new poetry group taking place at the library Sunday, Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The group, which will meet on the second Sunday of the month, is an opportunity for poets and would-be poets to attend to learn and exchange ideas.

But those new to the writing style should not feel intimidated. Raine said the purpose is to help everyone from beginner to seasoned writer hone their craft.

”It’s open to all experience levels. It’s an open environment,” Raine said, adding work evaluation is done in a way to be helpful to the writer. “We’re going to discuss ways to improve on the writing, and while the focus is on poetry; there are exercises that will help you with any sort of writing that you are doing.”

The inaugural offering will work with the theme of reduction – saying less with more. Raine will use a full piece of writing and have participants poetically reduce it to its core ideas.

Writers 15 and older can register in advance at the Morinville library. Those interested in participating should register in advance by calling 790-939-3232. The event runs Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.