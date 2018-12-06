MCHS production of The Sound of Music opens with great applause

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

After months of endless rehearsals, Morinville Community High School’s drama department has brought Roger and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Stage.

The cast and crew took on two performances on Wednesday, a dress rehearsal before a packed auditorium of students from inside and outside Morinville, and an opening night performance before an equally packed theatre.

The ambitious undertaking is a production of the Broadway musical from which the famed Julie Andrews movie is based. The show runs again Thursday and Friday night with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

MCHS teacher and director Vanessa King said the cast and crew have been working hard over tech week as they prepared for the opening.

“It’s been a long couple of days here, but it’s been really really great,” King said. “They’ve all stepped up. They’ve all learned their parts. We’ve never performed on this stage, so we’ve had to adapt and change things. It’s been challenging but this cast is so amazing. This crew really stepped up for our matinee and we had a great show.”

In his first musical performance is William Doney, playing the role of Captain George von Trapp. Doney said the experience has been enjoyable.

“We’ve put an incredible amount of effort into this show and now seeing it all come together in tech week – we just had an amazing matinee,” Doney said. “All of our actors came together. The chemistry has been phenomenal. It’s been an insane experience, and this being my first musical, I can say that I’m so proud of this show and everything these people have done.”

While the cast and crew have done an admirable job on the show, the set is equally a star of the show. The 15-foot-high creation serves both as a set and a canvas for multi-media materials that add to the experience.

Tickets for the show are $10 advance, $15 at the door. They are available at the MCHS office and Morinville Sobeys. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Watch the video presentation above for more commentary from King and Doney, as well as footage from Wednesday morning’s dress rehearsal.