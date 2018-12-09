Morinville Sports Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sr. Girls take bronze in weekend tournament

The MCHS SR. Girls took bronze against Sturgeon Composite on Saturday afternoon in a tight game.

The Wolves, who had handily defeated Westlock in their home opener Wednesday night, found a little tighter game in the bronze final Saturday.

MCHS trailed Sturgeon Comp. 20-14 after the first quarter, but were leading 37-29 at the half. The third quarter saw MCHS leading narrowly 52-50 and finishing the contest with a 72-63 margin.

Saturday’s tournament was the second tournament medals placement for the Sr. Girls in as many weekends.

Sr. Boys take Gold

The MCHS Sr. Boys took gold at the Sturgeon Composite Tournament Saturday night with an 84-76 win over Bev Facey Community High School.

Sr. Girls and Boys open season at home

MCHS Sr. Boys defeat Westlock’s RF Staples 78-47 in home opener Wednesday night.

MCHS Sr. Girls topple RF Staples 71-38 in their home Wednesday.

Morinville Kings face Red Deer on the road

The Morinville Kings took their first regulation time loss of the year Saturday night on the road against Red Deer.

The Kings found themselves trailing 3-0 after one and managed to narrow the gap to 3-1 and 3-2 but they just couldn’t push it into overtime.

The Senior AA club sits with a 7-1-2 record and are in first place in the league, two points ahead of Red Deer.

They play Westlock and Eckville next weekend on the road.

Sting face Fort Mac in back-to-back games

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting hit the road Saturday and Sunday for back-to-back games against the Fort McMurray Barons.

The Sting pulled ahead of the two-gamer with a 5-2 win Saturday but fell 5-1 on Sunday in what Coach Greg Northcott said was a penalty-heavy game.

The Sting are 11-4-2 this season. They play the KC Colts on the road next weekend and return to home ice Dec. 22 to face the Lloydminster Blazers.

Two game weekend for the Jets

It was a two-game weekend for the Morinville Jets.

Friday saw the boys on the road to Stony Plain to take on the Flyers. That game ended in a 3-2 overtime win for the Jets.

The Jets came from behind a 1-0 deficit to lead 2-1 by the end of the second. Stony tied the game with 51 seconds left. Brett Duboc got the one the Jets needed with 53 seconds left in overtime.

Jets take on Regals

The Morinville Jets take on the Regals at home Sunday night. We’ll have an update to this article after tonight’s game.