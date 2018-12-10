Morinville family reflects on War Amps 100th anniversary

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

The 100th anniversary of the Armistice that brought an end to World War I is not the only centennial celebration taking place this year. The War Amps is an organization that began to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War.

Over the past century, it has expanded its programs to support all amputees. One of those is Avery MacAdam, a five-year-old Morinville resident.

MacAdam was born with Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency (PFFD). As a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, Avery is eligible for financial assistance for artificial limbs and recreational devices. Avery also attends regional CHAMP seminars where Champs and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and bullying and parenting an amputee child.

“The War Amps has been there for Avery and our family since he was just one month old. The seminars provide a positive and supportive environment, leaving Avery recharged and ready to take on any challenges,” said Avery’s mom, Alison in a media release Monday. “We are so grateful to be part of this organization, which has been making a difference in the lives of amputees for the last century.”

This past summer, the War Amps Champ sold lemonade and snacks for $1 each. The event raised $236.35 for the cause.

Danita Chisholm, Executive Director of the CHAMP Program, said that although War Amps has provided innovative programs for the past 100 years, the organization still has much to do to ensure amputees have the artificial limbs they need to lead full and active lives.

“With the public’s support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, our vital programs for amputees will carry on long into the future,” Chisholm said.

The organization does not receive government grants; its programs are possible only through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.

To learn more about the programs offered by The War Amps, visit https://www.waramps.ca/home/.