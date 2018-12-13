About admin 8395 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Oh no! He was such a sweetheart💕
Condolances to the family❤
Deepest Condolences to the family.
Prince Andy will surely be missed
Our prayers are with you and your family
Condolences to you Julie and family. I will miss visiting with him when he brought you to farmers market.