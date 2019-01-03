Jets, King and Sting ready to play this weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

With the holidays over, a new year underway and the final games on the road to the playoffs ahead, local teams are ready to hit the ice this weekend to earn some points.

STURGEON STING

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting are on the road to Bonnyville this Saturday to take on the Panthers for an early afternoon game at 12:45 p.m.

They will play at home Sunday afternoon against the Sherwood Park Oilers Game time is 4:45 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

The Sting currently sit in second place in the NAHL’s BESA Hockey Division with a 13 -4-2 record.

So far this season they have earned 80 goals and given up 50.

MORINVILLE JETS

The Morinville Jets play on the road Saturday afternoon against the Sherwood Park Knights, and take to the road the following Wednesday to take on the Red Wings.

There is no home game this week.

The Jets will play back-to-back home games Jan. 11 and 12.

On Friday, Jan. 11, they play the Icemen at 8:30 p.m., and then follow it up with a Saturday, Jan. 12 game at 5:30 p.m. against the Flyers.

Twenty-five games into the season, the Jets are in third place in the West Division with a 14-10-1 record. Thus far they have earned 107 goals while giving up 92.

The Jets’ Brett Dubuc is currently the Capital Junior Hockey League’s number one scorer. Lee Gadoury, who is in his sixth and final season with the Jets, sits in the eighth spot in the league. Gadoury holds the record for most games played with the Jets and in the CJHL.

MORINVILLE KINGS

Like the Jets, the Morinville Kings are on the road for their next couple of games.

They take tot he road Saturday, Jan. 5 to play Dayslanf, and Friday, Jan. 11 they will face Devon.

The Kings return home Jan. 12 to play Sylvan Lake at 8:30 p.m.

The Senior AA club will play their final regular season game at home Jan. 19 against Bonnyville.

Twelve games into the 16-game season, the Kings sit in second place in the league with an 8-2-2 record. They have accumulated 84 goals and given up less than half of that tally at 39.

The club can also boast the top four scorers in the league with Mikey Mantello, Kyle Harris, Blake Grainger, and Adam Wilson.