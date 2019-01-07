The Morinville News

Cadet bottle drive a success with more than $2000 raised

Jan. 7, 2019

by Lucie Roy

On Saturday members of the 3061 (1CER) Morinville Army Cadet Corps held a bottle and can drive.

Money raised from the bottle drive will support the cadets to celebrate 20 years in the community and ongoing training for the leaders of tomorrow.

Lt. Kelly Brissette, Sgt Mickaylla Brissette, Cadet Matthias Brissette- Hagerty and Capt Robert Hagerty were at the church early on Saturday morning when some bags were dropped off.

Organizer Jolene Goodwin told Morinville News the bottle and can drive brought in $2214.25.

